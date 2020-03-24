Palaeontology

Ancestor of all animals identified in Australian fossils

Related Articles

Palaeontology

Small horses got smaller, big tapirs got bigger 47 million years ago

HeritageDaily - 0
The former coalfield of Geiseltal in eastern Germany has yielded large numbers of exceptionally preserved fossil animals, giving palaeontologists a unique window into the evolution of mammals 47 million years ago.
Read more
Palaeontology

Unprecedented preservation of fossil feces from the La Brea Tar Pits

HeritageDaily - 0
While Rancho La Brea, commonly known as the La Brea Tar Pits, is famous for its thousands of bones of large extinct mammals, big insights are coming from small fossils, thanks to new excavation and chemical techniques.
Read more
- Advertisement -    

A team led by UC Riverside geologists has discovered the first ancestor on the family tree that contains most familiar animals today, including humans.

The tiny, wormlike creature, named Ikaria wariootia, is the earliest bilaterian, or organism with a front and back, two symmetrical sides, and openings at either end connected by a gut. The paper is published today in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The earliest multicellular organisms, such as sponges and algal mats, had variable shapes. Collectively known as the Ediacaran Biota, this group contains the oldest fossils of complex, multicellular organisms. However, most of these are not directly related to animals around today, including lily pad-shaped creatures known as Dickinsonia that lack basic features of most animals, such as a mouth or gut.

The development of bilateral symmetry was a critical step in the evolution of animal life, giving organisms the ability to move purposefully and a common, yet successful way to organize their bodies. A multitude of animals, from worms to insects to dinosaurs to humans, are organized around this same basic bilaterian body plan.

Evolutionary biologists studying the genetics of modern animals predicted the oldest ancestor of all bilaterians would have been simple and small, with rudimentary sensory organs. Preserving and identifying the fossilized remains of such an animal was thought to be difficult, if not impossible.

For 15 years, scientists agreed that fossilized burrows found in 555 million-year-old Ediacaran Period deposits in Nilpena, South Australia, were made by bilaterians. But there was no sign of the creature that made the burrows, leaving scientists with nothing but speculation.

Scott Evans, a recent doctoral graduate from UC Riverside; and Mary Droser, a professor of geology, noticed miniscule, oval impressions near some of these burrows. With funding from a NASA exobiology grant, they used a three-dimensional laser scanner that revealed the regular, consistent shape of a cylindrical body with a distinct head and tail and faintly grooved musculature. The animal ranged between 2-7 millimeters long and about 1-2.5 millimeters wide, with the largest the size and shape of a grain of rice — just the right size to have made the burrows.

“We thought these animals should have existed during this interval, but always understood they would be difficult to recognize,” Evans said. “Once we had the 3D scans, we knew that we had made an important discovery.”

These are Ikaria wariootia impressions in stone. Credit : Droser Lab/UCR

The researchers, who include Ian Hughes of UC San Diego and James Gehling of the South Australia Museum, describe Ikaria wariootia, named to acknowledge the original custodians of the land. The genus name comes from Ikara, which means “meeting place” in the Adnyamathanha language. It’s the Adnyamathanha name for a grouping of mountains known in English as Wilpena Pound. The species name comes from Warioota Creek, which runs from the Flinders Ranges to Nilpena Station.

“Burrows of Ikaria occur lower than anything else. It’s the oldest fossil we get with this type of complexity,” Droser said. “Dickinsonia and other big things were probably evolutionary dead ends. We knew that we also had lots of little things and thought these might have been the early bilaterians that we were looking for.”

In spite of its relatively simple shape, Ikaria was complex compared to other fossils from this period. It burrowed in thin layers of well-oxygenated sand on the ocean floor in search of organic matter, indicating rudimentary sensory abilities. The depth and curvature of Ikaria represent clearly distinct front and rear ends, supporting the directed movement found in the burrows.

The burrows also preserve crosswise, “V”-shaped ridges, suggesting Ikaria moved by contracting muscles across its body like a worm, known as peristaltic locomotion. Evidence of sediment displacement in the burrows and signs the organism fed on buried organic matter reveal Ikaria probably had a mouth, anus, and gut.

“This is what evolutionary biologists predicted,” Droser said. “It’s really exciting that what we have found lines up so neatly with their prediction.”

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA – RIVERSIDE

Header Image – Artist’s rendering of Ikaria wariootia. Credit : Sohail Wasif/UCR

- Advertisement -    

Download the HeritageDaily mobile application on iOS and Android
By HeritageDaily

More on this topic

Previous articleSkulls gone wild: How and why some frogs evolved extreme heads
Next articleStudy uses AI to estimate unexploded bombs from Vietnam War

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Biology

New study: Cannabis helps fight resistant bacteria

HeritageDaily - 0
Since the discovery of penicillin in 1928 by Sir Alexander Fleming, antibiotics have saved millions of lives from fatal infections world-wide.
Read more
Biology

Scientists investigate why females live longer than males

HeritageDaily - 0
An international team of scientists studying lifespans of wild mammals have found that, just like humans, females tend to live significantly longer than their male counterparts.
Read more
Biology

Images reveal how bacteria form communities on the human tongue

HeritageDaily - 0
Using a recently developed fluorescent imaging technique, researchers in the United States have developed high-resolution maps of microbial communities on the human tongue.
Read more
Biology

Scientists reveal how proteins team up to repair DNA

HeritageDaily - 0
Scientists have revealed an important mechanism in the repair of DNA double-strand breaks, according to new research published today in eLife.
Read more
Biology

A molecule that directs neurons

HeritageDaily - 0
The habenula is a small region at the centre of the brain, but is crucial for people's lives. It is made up of groups of nerve cells that control the "neurotransmitters" of the brain, that is to say substances like dopamine, noradrenaline and serotonin.
Read more
Education

The Roman Forts of Hadrian’s Wall – Interactive Map

HeritageDaily - 0
Hadrian's Wall Map - Hadrian's Wall (Vallum Hadriani) was a defensive fortification built by the Roman Empire to separate the province of Britannia from the northern lands of Caledonia.
Read more
Geology

Study challenges common view of oxygen scarcity on Earth 2 billion years ago

HeritageDaily - 0
Shungite, a unique carbon-rich sedimentary rock from Russia that deposited 2 billion years ago, holds clues about oxygen concentrations on Earth's surface at that time.
Read more
Palaeontology

Small horses got smaller, big tapirs got bigger 47 million years ago

HeritageDaily - 0
The former coalfield of Geiseltal in eastern Germany has yielded large numbers of exceptionally preserved fossil animals, giving palaeontologists a unique window into the evolution of mammals 47 million years ago.
Read more
Conflict

Study uses AI to estimate unexploded bombs from Vietnam War

HeritageDaily - 0
Researchers have used artificial intelligence to detect Vietnam War-era bomb craters in Cambodia from satellite images - with the hope that it can help find unexploded bombs.
Read more

LATEST NEWS

Popular stories

HeritageDaily – is a leading science, research and publishing service that covers topics from across the scientific spectrum. Launched in 2011, we have grown to become one of the most recognised brands in archaeology and a major voice across the scientific community. We publish on past sciences, geo sciences and general science, with a core focus on the disciplines of archaeology, palaeontology and palaeoanthropology.

Company Info

Social Networks